Police pursuit ends in overturned crash on Penn Street Bridge, driver taken into custody

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man involved in a police pursuit and overturned truck crash on Penn Street Bridge was taken into custody immediately after the collision.

The incident happened on Saturday in Reading, Berks County.

Multiple police agencies were pursuing the vehicle when it crashed. The truck was carrying a trailer when it overturned.

Police took the driver into custody. It is unknown what the man was wanted for at this time.

Muhlenberg police, Wyomissing police, West Reading police, and Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police is leading the investigation.