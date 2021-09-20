bus crash

32 injured after bus crashes in Schuylkill County on way home from church retreat

The crash happened along Interstate 81 at Route 25 in Frailey Township in Schuylkill County.
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch Sunday Jump Start: September 19, 2021

FRAILEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dozens of people returning home from a church retreat were injured in a bus crash on Sunday afternoon.

It happened along Interstate 81 at Route 25 in Frailey Township in Schuylkill County.

Action News has learned that some teenagers and volunteers who attended the LCBC HSM Fall Retreat were involved in the crash.

The bus was returning to Manheim, Pa. when its driver reportedly traveled off the highway exit ramp and through Route 25 before striking an embankment and stopping in a wooded area.



A total of 32 people were hospitalized, according to ABC affiliate WNEP.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries.

"Our staff are onsite and are still working to gather all the details, but there are injured passengers who have been taken to nearby hospitals. There were a total of 3 buses returning to the Manheim campus, the other two buses have arrived safely to the campus," said Senior Pastor David Ashcraft with LCBC in a statement Sunday night.

One firefighter was also taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Police are still investigating what caused the bus driver to travel off the highway.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniabus crashaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUS CRASH
Dozens hospitalized after rollover crash in Upstate New York
SEPTA bus collides with car that ran red light: Police
SEPTA passengers injured in North Philly bus crash
Driver rescued from wreckage after crashing into SEPTA bus
TOP STORIES
Police name 2 suspects wanted for murder in Pat's Steaks beating
Body matching description of Gabby Petito found in Grand Teton: FBI
Eagles fall to 49ers 17-11 in home opener
Philly officials announce road closures in Center City
Police investigate shots fired, illegal street stunts near Temple
Eagles DE Brandon Graham injures Achilles, says he's out for season
AccuWeather: Sunny and Pleasant Start To The Week
Show More
Eagles fans allowed to tailgate for first time in 2 seasons
Pa. releases new data on breakthrough COVID-19 cases
Police: 3 dead, 1 injured in separate North Philly shootings
Temple student critical after being struck by vehicle
More than $104M in Pa. Turnpike tolls went uncollected last year
More TOP STORIES News