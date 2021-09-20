32 injured after bus crashes in Schuylkill County on way home from church retreat

It happened along Interstate 81 at Route 25 in Frailey Township in Schuylkill County.
Action News has learned that some teenagers and volunteers who attended the LCBC HSM Fall Retreat were involved in the crash.
The bus was returning to Manheim, Pa. when its driver reportedly traveled off the highway exit ramp and through Route 25 before striking an embankment and stopping in a wooded area.
A total of 32 people were hospitalized, according to ABC affiliate WNEP.
There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries.
"Our staff are onsite and are still working to gather all the details, but there are injured passengers who have been taken to nearby hospitals. There were a total of 3 buses returning to the Manheim campus, the other two buses have arrived safely to the campus," said Senior Pastor David Ashcraft with LCBC in a statement Sunday night.
One firefighter was also taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.
Police are still investigating what caused the bus driver to travel off the highway.