Snow preparations underway around Pennsylvania. Here's the latest forecast

The view from Chopper 6 captured PennDOT's crews hard at work, brining the highways across the region. This will help to melt the initial snowfall.
"Snow could be falling at a pretty good clip tomorrow, maybe an inch an hour," said Brad Rudolph, a spokesperson for PennDOT.
PennDOT crews plan to load up salt trucks Thursday night to get ready to hit the roads before they drop their blades and start plowing.
Roads won't necessarily be free of snow and ice but crews will try to keep them passible.
"These routes take a couple of hours to complete based on traffic and intensity of the storm. So if you go around and get to the beginning point again, and it's just been a couple hours there might be a couple of inches of snow on the ground," said Rudolph.
In Philadelphia, some streets have already been pre-treated.
On Thursday night, about 100 trucks plan to hit the streets, but you won't see sanitation trucks converted to plow trucks given the predicted size of this storm.
The city said it's already behind on trash and recycling pickups due to COVID staffing shortages.
"If we were to convert the sanitation trucks over to plow trucks we would probably lose at least Friday maybe even Saturday," said Chief Highway Engineer Stephen Lorenz.
Many folks were also preparing for the storm by filling up their car tanks with gas.
"Better to have gas in your car if you have to go out," said Ina Frankel of East Falls.
According to Meteorologist Cecily Tynan, the next storm arrives with snow, beginning to spread between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.
The period of steadiest snow will be between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Parts of the region could see between 4" to 6" of snow.