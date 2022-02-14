snow

Pennsylvania sees more snow after an unseasonably warm Saturday

By
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A winter wonderland emerged Sunday morning as snow blanketed most of the Philadelphia region.

It was a stark contrast to the sunshine and 60-degree weather on Saturday.

"It's up and down. You don't know how to dress. You don't know what you're going to get in the morning when you wake up," said Michelle Davis of Williams Township.

Lehigh County got hit the hardest, with snow totals up to six inches.

Bucks County got three inches and Philadelphia International Airport got less than an inch of snow.

"I hate the snow!" exclaimed Pete Weiss of Milford Township. "I'm ready for spring and to play golf."

Meteorologist Brittany Boyer says Monday is the coldest day of the week with brutal wind chills in the teens and twenties.



Some drivers said they dread the snow as it causes transportation headaches.

On Sunday night, wind chills will drop to the single digits and teens. A PennDOT spokesperson said crews are on hand to salt as conditions get icy.

"It's a rear-wheel-drive car and it makes it hard to get to work and shoveling," said Jonah Johnston of Pennsburg.

But because it was so warm Saturday, the snow didn't cause problems on the roads during the day, allowing some people to have a smooth journey home.

"We were preparing to stay overnight tonight in Maryland or come home, but we decided to come home," said Brenda Simons of Bethlehem.
