PennDOT ready for another round of snow in Philadelphia region

PennDOT has more than 100,000 tons of salt and 165 state trucks ready to go.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- PennDOT is preparing for another round of winter weather.

According to Meteorologist Cecily Tynan, the storm will begin as a period of rain and then change to snow right around the morning rush.

Snow will then last through much of the morning. A coating to 2" of snow with an isolated 3" is possible Thursday.

A spokesperson for PennDOT said once the rain changes over, crews will start laying down salt.

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says slick roads and reduced visibility could slow down the Thursday morning commute.



PennDOT has more than 100,000 tons of salt and 165 state trucks ready to go.

Officials are reminding drivers to gas up and allow extra time if travel is a must.

"Just keep in mind, if it's snowing and you're stuck in traffic, we're stuck in traffic too, so there's no magic way around it," said Brad Rudolph, PennDOT spokesperson.

Residents stopped at Fairmount Hardware to get all the necessary items ahead of the storm.

The city is reminding residents it's illegal, unsafe and hinders snow operations to shovel or plow snow into the street. The penalty for violating this can range from $50 to $300 for each violation.

The city also reminding residents to clear a sidewalk path at least three feet within six hours of the end of the storm.

The store manager of Fairmount Hardware said she's seen a steady flow of people preparing.

"It's very important because tomorrow they may not be able to, they may not be able to get out to get it," said Michelle Connelly, manager of Fairmount Hardware.

