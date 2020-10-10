Family escapes from house fire in Palmyra, New Jersey

PALMYRA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A family of four and their dog were able to escape from a burning home in Burlington County, New Jersey.
The fire started around 3 a.m. Saturday on the unit block of Arch Street in Palmyra.
Arriving crews found flames shooting from the house.
The fire caused smoke and water damage to a second home, investigators said.
Firefighters had to call in neighboring departments to assist.
Officials said four people and a dog made it out safely.
The fire was placed under control around 4 a.m.
A cause of the fire is under investigation.
FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More