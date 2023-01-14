Couple sued over crowing pet rooster's early morning wake-ups

A Parkton, MD couple is facing a lawsuit over their rooster crowing early in the morning.

PARKTON, Md. -- A rural Maryland couple is facing nearly $5,000 in fines over the crowing of their pet rooster.

The family got Wilbur in August. Since then, their neighbor has been complaining about Wilbur's early morning wake-ups.

So, when they refused a request to get rid of Wilbur, the neighbor took his complaints to the county.

According to the county, the neighbor has to provide proof that Wilbur's crowing constitutes excessive noise. The two sides head to court later this month.