19-car pileup on Passyunk Avenue Bridge in Southwest Philadelphia due to icy conditions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly 20 vehicles were involved in a pileup on the Passyunk Avenue Bridge in Philadelphia as the Delaware Valley dealt with icy conditions during the Wednesday morning commute.It happened around 6:30 a.m. on the bridge in Southwest Philadelphia.The crash involved 19 vehicles in total, including a SEPTA bus and a school bus, authorities said.Two passengers were onboard the SEPTA bus. At least one was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a SEPTA spokesperson.There were no students on the school bus at the time of the crash and the school bus driver was said to be OK.Some involved in the multi-vehicle collision complained of bumps and bruises, but there have been no reports of serious injuries.Action News was on the scene as the Philadelphia Streets Department was salting the bridge.Lanes remained closed in both directions for hours after the crash. The bridge reopened around 9 a.m.Most of the Delaware Valley was under a Winter Weather Advisory on Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service said chances of freezing rain could result in very slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads and bridges.