HEALED with Pat Croce

HEALED: Stories of inspiration and survival

The HEALED Gathering - Inspiration, hope and a positive future

Guests during this week's ACS HEALED Gathering include Rick and Jamil Rivers and Natasha Coleman.

Rick is a Colon and Kidney cancer survivor and Jamil is a Stage 4 Breast cancer survivor.

They share their inspiring stories and messages of resilience with the HEALED Community.

Natasha Coleman is a proven public health leader dedicated to addressing health equity through strategic partnerships and policy change. Natasha shares important information with the HEALED Community on cancer screening, prevention and health equity.
HEALED WITH PAT CROCE
HEALED - From Surviving to Thriving
Pat Croce's Mindfulness Moments
HEALED: Health and Energy through Active Living Every Day
HEALED: Don't miss the next step
