HEALED with Pat Croce

HEALED - Survivors talk about the fight - and the win

The moment you know "I've got this!"

Pat Croce's weekly American Cancer Society Healed Gathering.

Today's ACS HEALED Community Gathering features a panel of 4 cancer warrior guests: Alicia Jeffreys, Amy Lukasevich, Debbie McCue and Jamil Rivers.

They each have personal stories to share about how they were able to endure through their treatments and emerge stronger.

Listen as they share with us the motivation that kept them going through treatment and about the pivotal moment when they realized "I've Got This"!

