Pedestrian hit by car along Rt. 40 in Atlantic County, New Jersey

Pedestrian hit by car along Rt. 40 in Atlantic County, New Jersey

Pedestrian hit by car along Rt. 40 in Atlantic County, New Jersey

Pedestrian hit by car along Rt. 40 in Atlantic County, New Jersey

Pedestrian hit by car along Rt. 40 in Atlantic County, New Jersey

BUENA VISTA TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A person was hit by a car Wednesday morning in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

Police said the crash happened at about 8 a.m. along Route 40 in Buena Vista Township.

Investigators have not given any updates on the person's condition or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Traffic was detoured around the scene as state police carried out their investigation.