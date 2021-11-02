Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 9 in Northfield, NJ

NORTHFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Atlantic County, New Jersey are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian.
Northfield police were called to the scene on Route 9 near Banning Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday.
Police say the driver of an SUV struck a pedestrian.
The pedestrian died at the scene.
Police say the driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
