Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 9 in Northfield, NJ

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on Route 9 near Banning Avenue.
By
NORTHFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Atlantic County, New Jersey are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian.

Northfield police were called to the scene on Route 9 near Banning Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday.

Police say the driver of an SUV struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.
