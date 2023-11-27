WATCH LIVE

Pedestrian struck and killed by police vehicle in Camden County, New Jersey on Thanksgiving

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, November 27, 2023 6:32PM
Pedestrian struck and killed on White Horse Pike
A car struck and killed a pedestrian in Waterford, Camden County early Thursday morning.

ATCO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a police vehicle early Thanksgiving morning in Camden County.

It happened around 2 a.m. on the White Horse Pike in Atco.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office says a man was hit by a Waterford Police Department vehicle being driven by an on-duty officer.

The man who was struck was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:19 a.m.

Neither the name of the man killed, nor the name of the officer involved, have been released.

The state AG's office says it investigates any time a death occurs during an encounter with a police officer "acting in the officer's official capacity."

