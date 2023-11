A car struck and killed a pedestrian in Waterford, Camden County early Thursday morning.

Pedestrian struck and killed on White Horse Pike in Camden County, NJ

CAMDEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A car struck and killed a pedestrian in Camden County, New Jersey, early Thursday morning.

It happened at 2 a.m. on the White Horse Pike near Whispering Pine Drive in Waterford.

The White Horse Pike remains closed as the investigation continues.

Police have not released any information on the driver if any arrests were made.