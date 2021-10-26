peeping tom

Man accused of filming girl in Willow Grove Park Mall dressing room turns self in

Thomas Cugini, 31, of Willow Grove, is now facing multiple charges in connection with the August incident.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of filming woman in dressing room at Willow Grove Mall

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Abington Township, Montgomery County say a man accused of filming a girl inside a mall dressing room has turned himself in.

Thomas Cugini, 31, of Willow Grove, faces charges of felony Unlawful Contact with a Child, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, Invasion of Privacy, and Harassment.

According to authorities, a young female victim was trying on clothes at the Willow Grove Park Mall on Sunday, August 29, when she noticed someone trying to film her under the door with a camera.

She reported it to store employees, but the suspect had already fled.



Investigators say surveillance video shows the same suspect attempting to take upskirt videos of other women in the mall.

Cugini was set to be arraigned by a District Judge Tuesday afternoon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abington townshipsafetymallpeeping tom
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEEPING TOM
Man accused of filming woman in dressing room at Willow Grove Mall
Texas mom tackles peeping Tom suspect - VIDEO
HVAC employee recorded more girls in South Jersey: Prosecutor
More videos found in NJ school bathroom spying case
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News