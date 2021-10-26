Man accused of filming girl in Willow Grove Park Mall dressing room turns self in

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Abington Township, Montgomery County say a man accused of filming a girl inside a mall dressing room has turned himself in.Thomas Cugini, 31, of Willow Grove, faces charges of felony Unlawful Contact with a Child, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, Invasion of Privacy, and Harassment.According to authorities, a young female victim was trying on clothes at the Willow Grove Park Mall on Sunday, August 29, when she noticed someone trying to film her under the door with a camera.She reported it to store employees, but the suspect had already fled.Investigators say surveillance video shows the same suspect attempting to take upskirt videos of other women in the mall.Cugini was set to be arraigned by a District Judge Tuesday afternoon.