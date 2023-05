Firefighters battled a house fire on Finlaw Avenue in Pennsauken.

5 rescued from house fire in Pennsauken, New Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Five people were rescued from a fire that burned through a home in South Jersey.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday on the 2900 block of Finlaw Avenue in Pennsauken.

Firefighters say one person was trapped inside when they arrived.

All five victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.