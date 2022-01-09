PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities say a woman in Pennsauken, Camden County was shot dead during a home invasion overnight.
Officers arrived at the apartment along Herbert Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, they found 62-year-old Darlene Randall with a gunshot wound.
Right now, crime tape is blocking off the complex as detectives work the scene.
Woman dead after fatal home invasion in Pennsauken, New Jersey
