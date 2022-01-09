homicide

Woman dead after fatal home invasion in Pennsauken, New Jersey

Upon arrival, they found 62-year-old Darlene Randall with a gunshot wound.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman dead after fatal home invasion in Pennsauken, New Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities say a woman in Pennsauken, Camden County was shot dead during a home invasion overnight.

Officers arrived at the apartment along Herbert Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found 62-year-old Darlene Randall with a gunshot wound.

Right now, crime tape is blocking off the complex as detectives work the scene.

Stay with Action News for updates on this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsaukenhome invasionhomicide
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Shooting leaves a man dead in West Philadelphia
Daughter finds Philly shooting victim's body in bedroom: Police
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
Woman wanted for murder in Lower Merion Twp. turns self in
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued for some areas
2 teens dead, 3 others hurt in Saturday night shootings
Vehicle restrictions for NJ, Pa. Sunday due to icy conditions
Eagles fall to Cowboys 51-26 in regular season finale
National Guard to assist long-term care facility in Atlantic County
Family wants answers after woman killed by hit-and-run driver
Pa. teen returns lost wallet while skateboarding
Show More
Crime Fighters: Who killed Salim Ellis?
6,000 free take-home COVID tests handed out in Del.
Pennsylvania seeks more hospital beds, staff in COVID surge
Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots
Woman's body found at Bensalem park: Police
More TOP STORIES News