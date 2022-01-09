Woman dead after fatal home invasion in Pennsauken, New Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities say a woman in Pennsauken, Camden County was shot dead during a home invasion overnight.Officers arrived at the apartment along Herbert Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday.Upon arrival, they found 62-year-old Darlene Randall with a gunshot wound.Right now, crime tape is blocking off the complex as detectives work the scene.Stay with Action News for updates on this story.