Woman dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver while crossing street in Pennsauken Twp.

Mayra Polanco

PENNSAUKEN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman who was struck by a hit-and-run driver while trying to cross the street in South Jersey has died.The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Mayra Polanco.The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Friday on the 6300 block of Westfield Avenue in Pennsauken Township.Pennsauken Township police say Polanco had been dropped off on Westfield Avenue, between Cove Road and Penn Street, and was trying to cross the street to go home when the driver hit her and fled the scene.Polanco was rushed to Cooper University Hospital in critical condition. On Tuesday morning, family members and police told Action News she passed away from her injuries.Jay Webb, who owns Variety Liquidation Center, heard the crash."How dare somebody just drive off. It was like come on, they're human beings," Webb said."A lady in another car was saying, 'Oh my gosh, they drove off,'" Webb recalled.Webb said he provided investigators with surveillance video of the hit-and-run.Police said the silver minivan that hit Polanco should have extensive damage to the front and windshield."It's unfortunate. We're seeing a lot of it, not just here in New Jersey, but all around the region. Just a disregard for life. People getting in accidents and choosing to drive away instead of stopping," said Captain Gerry Henkel with the Pennsauken Police Department.He said there has been an uptick in reckless driving in the township this year, including a fatal hit-and-run in October."It's just something we can't seem to get control of," said Henkel.Businesses on the block said speeding is a problem and they hope the township intervenes."I was hoping that, eventually, they would put in some bumps to keep people down to the required speed limit of 25 mph," Webb said.Police are asking the person responsible to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 856-488-0080.