Samurai sword-wielding suspect wearing clown mask robs Pocono Mountains store

CHESTNUT HILL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A convenience store in the Pocono Mountains was robbed by a suspect wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword, Pennsylvania state police said.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Uni-Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Monroe County.

State police say the suspect entered through the back of the store.

With the sword in hand, police say he demanded the cashier to open the register.

The suspect took the money, fled the store and made his way into a nearby wooded area. He remains on the loose.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at 570-646-2271.

Police say if you see the suspect, do not approach.