Pennsylvania expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will expand curbside pickup services to 389 more liquor stores on Monday.
In total, 565 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be accepting orders by phone.
RELATED: Pennsylvania starts curbside pickup at some liquor stores
"We acknowledge that Pennsylvanians are frustrated with busy signals and want broader access to wine and spirits, so after learning from our experiences this past week, we've made improvements to process orders faster, expand the hours we take orders by phone, and be more flexible in scheduling pickups, even the same day, if pickup appointments are available," said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden.
The expanded list of stores offering curbside service is available here.
Most stores will support curbside service Monday through Saturday - taking a limited number of orders on a first-call, first-served basis beginning at 9:00 AM each day and scheduling pickup appointments between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. those days - but some stores will operate on more limited days and hours.
"Each store has its own unique inventory and staff will guide callers through the products available for purchase before finalizing each order and taking payment by phone. At pickup, customers will be required to present identification before the order is delivered," the PLCB said.
Curbside pickup orders will be limited to up to six bottles per order, and credit cards are the only accepted form of payment. Orders will also be limited to one order per caller, per store, per day, and all curbside pickup sales are final.
Stores will continue to accept the first 50 to 100 orders placed each day, on a first-call, first-served basis, until fulfillment capacity grows to accept more orders per day. Orders will only be accepted by the store's published phone number; no orders will be accepted by email or voicemail.
In its first four days, the PLCB's curbside pickup program sold 38,145 orders totaling $3.64 million.
Consumers can also make purchases at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com. Website access is randomized to avoid overwhelming the site with high traffic and prolong access throughout the day, the PLCB said. They estimated the 74,624 online orders from April 1 to 23 totaled $7.11 million.
"The PLCB is not considering reopening stores to the public at this time, although the agency continues to monitor the situation in consultation with the Wolf Administration and public health officials," the board said.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Governor Tom Wolf unveils color-coded plan to reopening Pennsylvania
'I don't have the virus': Woman accused of spitting on person during social distancing altercation
4.4M more Americans applied for unemployment last week
Hundreds of furloughed Atlantic City casino workers get help from food giveaway
Mitch McConnell says states should consider bankruptcy; Governors fire back
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to perform air shows honoring health care, essential workers during COVID-19 crisis
MORE RESOURCES
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Pennsylvania expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More