Weather

Tropical Storm Isaias leaves hundreds of thousands without power in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of people across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware were without power Tuesday after the Philadelphia region took a direct hit from Tropical Storm Isaias.

PENNSYLVANIA

As of early afternoon, more than 300,000 PECO customers in Pennsylvania were impacted by outages.

PPL Electric had more than 35,000 customers without power.

RELATED: PECO power outage map

RELATED: PPL power outage map

The Action Cam was there for multiple rescues in the Philly suburbs, including one in Belmont Hills in which people had to be rescued from cars near the Schuylkill Expressway just outside the city.

NEW JERSEY

PSE&G had more than 400,000 customers without power across New Jersey.

Atlantic City Electric reported more than 190,000 customers without power.

RELATED: PSE&G power outage map

RELATED: Atlantic City Electric power outage map

Multiple tornado warnings were issued throughout the region, and an Action News viewer captured one funnel cloud just west of Ocean City.

DELAWARE

Delmarva Power had more than 80,000 customers in the dark across Delaware and eastern Maryland on Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: Delmarva Power outage map

The Action Cam was in Bear, Delaware where homes, trees and property were heavily damaged by the storm.
