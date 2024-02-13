Pennsylvania state senator's son arrested for hit-and-run that injured 14-year-old

Police say Sharif Street Jr. was arrested on January 29, 2024, months after the crash on August 13, 2023.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned the son of a Pennsylvania State Senator Sharif Street has been arrested for a hit-and-run that injured a 14-year-old girl.

The hit-and-run happened around 8:40 a.m. at Broad Street and Erie Avenue in the city's Hunting Park section.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Street Jr. is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle and simple assault.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

Street Jr. works as a special assistant in the office of City Councilmember At-Large Jim Harrity, and according to the city he is still employed.

"I am aware of allegations against a staffer. All people are innocent until proven guilty and it is my hope that this process plays out fairly within the criminal justice system. All people are afforded due process of law when they are charged with a crime and that should not necessarily be reflective of their character or employment until a verdict is rendered," said Harrity's office in a statement.

Senator Shariff Street's office has not responded to our request for comment.