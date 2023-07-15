Over 170 pets recovered from Pennsylvania home after being found in unsanitary conditions

Pennsylvania SPCA's Animal Law Enforcement team rescued more than 70 dogs, many of whom are Jack Russell Terrier mix types, five cats, and a variety of birds from a home in Effort, Monroe County on Friday.

Over 100 dogs, 2 chickens, 2 peacocks, 12 cats, 2 guinea pigs, 1 dove, 3 finches, 1 parakeet, and 4 rabbits were at the home.

EFFORT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On Friday, the Pennsylvania SPCA announced it had rescued over 70 pets from a home in Effort, Monroe County after an individual on the property died.

Video in the player above is from a previous report.

Officials announced on Saturday that the animal rescue was on a much larger scale.

They now say roughly 170 pets were recovered from the home.

Most of the animals were dogs, specifically Jack Russel Terrier mixes, but birds, cats, guinea pigs, and rabbits were discovered on the property as well.

The PSPCA team was called to the property Friday after a local coroner reported the unsanitary living conditions, possible lack of veterinary care, and the sheer number of pets.

In addition to the roughly 170 dogs, PSPCA officials said there were 2 chickens, 2 peacocks, 12 cats, 2 guinea pigs, 1 dove, 3 finches, 1 parakeet, and 4 rabbits on the property.

Picture provided by PSPCA

There were so many animals present, a second trip to collect them all was made on Saturday.

All of the animals were surrendered to the custody of the PSPCA and were transported to the organization's various sites in Lancaster, Philadelphia, and Chester counties.

Officials say the animals will undergo examinations to collect evidence for potential cruelty or neglect charges, then they will be made available for adoption.

Those looking to adopt can visit pspca.org.