Police chase in 2 states, shootout shuts down I-95 in Delaware

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- A stretch of I-95 is closed due to a reported police chase that spanned two states and a shootout involving a carjacking suspect.Pennsylvania State Police began chasing the suspect around 4 a.m. Saturday.The pursuit continued into Claymont, Delaware when the suspect exited onto I-95 near Harvey Road.Police said the alleged carjacker left his vehicle and exchanged gunfire with the troopers.There is no word on if anyone was shot or if the suspect was apprehended.I-95 is closed in both directions from the Pennsylvania-Delaware border to Harvey Road.Delaware State Police issued this advisory:"Delaware State Police continue to issue a traffic advisory for Interstate I-95 both northbound and southbound between Marsh Road and Harvey Road. Due to a criminal investigation involving law enforcement from neighboring Pennsylvania. I-95 in both directions is currently closed. Motorists travelling southbound will be directed onto southbound I-495. Motorist travelling northbound will be diverted onto Marsh Road. DelDOT is assisting with the road closure. This closure will continue throughout the morning hours. Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes of travel."