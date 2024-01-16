State police locate Bucks County woman who jumped into Delaware River

The woman was later found on Tuesday, though it is unclear where and how she was discovered.

RIEGELSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police were able to locate a previously missing woman who troopers said jumped into the Delaware River on Monday.

The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Durham Street in Riegelsville Borough, Bucks County.

Troopers were first called to the scene for a domestic incident involving a 30-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man.

Upon arrival, the pair had fled the area, investigators say.

When state police canvassed the site, troopers saw the woman walking a path along the Delaware River with three children.

Troopers attempted to speak to the woman, but she jumped into the water, according to state police.

Authorities tried to rescue the woman but said they were unable to bring her back to shore.

During the attempted water rescue, the man involved in the incident returned to the scene. He was taken into custody on a warrant.

The woman was later found on Tuesday, though it is unclear where and how she was discovered. Troopers said she was uninjured.

Authorities also said criminal charges against her are pending.

The children involved were unharmed during the incident.