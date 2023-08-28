Pennsylvania is making it easier for people to become state police troopers.

College credits no longer needed for those applying to be Pa. State Police troopers

Cadets will no longer need to have 60 college credits.

The change comes as municipalities across the state are facing police shortages.

According to Governor Josh Shapiro's office, the decision will be re-evaluated pending the results of multiple application cycles.

"Policing is noble profession, and this is the finest law enforcement agency in the nation. We need to show those who want to serve that this door of opportunity is open - and we want you on our team," said Governor Josh Shapiro.

This comes after Shapiro announced shortly after taking office that 92 percent of state government jobs, totaling some 65,000 positions, will not require a four-year college degree.