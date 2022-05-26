Injuries reported after train derailment in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

It happened on the 2400 block of Freeport Road near the Allegheny Valley Joint Sewage Authority treatment plant.
According to ABC affiliate WTAE, a total of 17 cars derailed. Chopper video showed some of the train cars in the Allegheny River.
A construction vehicle was reportedly crossing the tracks when it collided with the train. The driver of the construction vehicle and multiple train operators were taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries.
Allegheny County Emergency Management tells WTAE that the liquid being carried by the tankers has been contained.
The train that derailed is a Norfolk Southern train, a company spokesperson confirmed.
