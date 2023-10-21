LIVE: Chopper 6 over tanker truck crash on NE Extension of Pa.Turnpike

Multi-vehicle crash involving tanker truck shuts part of Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is shut down after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tanker crash and several other vehicles.

It happened late Saturday morning on the Northeast Extension (I-476) between the Mid-County and Lansdale exits.

Both the northbound lanes and southbound lanes are shut down.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the charred truck cab along with the burned remains of two other vehicles.

Firefighters could be seen spraying foam on the tanker itself.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or a cause of this crash.

For the latest highway conditions, check 6abc.com/Traffic.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.