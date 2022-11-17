Pedestrian struck by Greyhound bus in Camden, NJ

The eastbound lanes of the Admiral Wilson Boulevard were closed for a short time as police investigated.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pedestrian is hospitalized after being hit by a Greyhound bus in Camden, New Jersey.

It happened around midnight Thursday on the 1400 block of the Admiral Wilson Boulevard, not far from a Speedway gas station.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on the person's condition.

Authorities say the bus driver was not hurt. Police did not say if there were any passengers on the bus.

