Pet thrown by house explosion in New Jersey found safe; several other pets missing

Two women were hurt in Wednesday's blast, which leveled a home on the 3700 block of Cornucopia Avenue.
The homeowner said Thursday both victims are expected to survive.
We also learned that three dogs and a cat are missing in the wake of the explosion. They were among nine being fostered by the homeowners.
Amazingly, some were able to survive despite being thrown by the force of the explosion.
"Melvin was in his crate, he had a bed in there. He was found a little ways from the property, still in his crate, still in his bed, completely untouched," said Nicole Ennis of Tiny Paws Rescue.
Workers with Tiny Paws rescue are hopeful that the missing animals were also lucky enough to survive.
The plan is to use food and toys to help coerce the animals out of the woods.