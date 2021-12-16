explosion

Pet thrown by house explosion in New Jersey found safe; several other pets missing

A rescue group says one pet was found inside his crate and still in his bed.
By , and
EMBED <>More Videos

Pet thrown by house explosion found safe; several other pets missing

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The investigation continues into what caused a house explosion in Vineland, New Jersey.

Two women were hurt in Wednesday's blast, which leveled a home on the 3700 block of Cornucopia Avenue.

The homeowner said Thursday both victims are expected to survive.

We also learned that three dogs and a cat are missing in the wake of the explosion. They were among nine being fostered by the homeowners.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was live over a house explosion in Vineland, New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.



Amazingly, some were able to survive despite being thrown by the force of the explosion.

"Melvin was in his crate, he had a bed in there. He was found a little ways from the property, still in his crate, still in his bed, completely untouched," said Nicole Ennis of Tiny Paws Rescue.

Workers with Tiny Paws rescue are hopeful that the missing animals were also lucky enough to survive.

The plan is to use food and toys to help coerce the animals out of the woods.

EMBED More News Videos

A family member tells Action News that his wife and her mother were inside the home at the time of the blast.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vinelandexplosionnew jersey news
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Philly police search for bikers who set off explosive in Fishtown
Neighbor finds wall on woman's leg after South Jersey house explosion
Relative speaks after South Philly explosion injures 3 family members
Philadelphia house explosion leaves 3 family members injured
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News