Possibly 2 bears roaming Delaware County, last seen in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As bear sightings rack up in Delaware County, there is now a possibility there might be not one, but two of the massive mammals roaming through the neighborhoods.A bear has been picked up on home surveillance cameras, but so far has still managed to elude wildlife officials.Joe DePaul's cameras in Springfield caught the bear at 12:30 a.m. Monday."First I saw it on the side camera. He walked up and then hopped over the fence," said DePaul. "And I'm like, 'Oh my God! What's that? It was a bear."The black bear, first spotted in Villanova, has been on the move in the county.Emily Garay-Miller of Delaware County Emergency Services has fielded about a 1/5 of the bear sighting calls flooding the dispatch center over the last four days."People see the bear and then lose sight of it," said Emily Garay-Miller of Delaware County Emergency Services.DES is working hard to track the bear, deploying it's drone, with the Pennsylvania Game Commission on standby."In most cases the police arrive, and the bear escapes," said Timothy Boyce of the Delaware County Emergency Services.The bear was spotted in a driveway in Villanova on Friday morning, by nightfall in Marple Township, and the next day in Collingdale.Over the weekend, several other communities even as far as Aston called in about a bear."We did receive calls from western Delaware County near the Aston Township/Middletown border which makes us believe there might be two bears," said Boyce.This has left residents wondering where the bear will pop up next.Emergency officials say if you do spot the bear, you should call 911. Do not approach the animal.