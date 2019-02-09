SHELTER ME

Shelter Me: Project Meow

Shelter Me: Project Meow. David Murphy reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on February 9, 2019.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Project Meow is a non-profit that cares for a large number of cat colonies in West Philadelphia.

Members have been feeding some colonies for up to three years.

"There are about 23 of them. Citywide there are thousands of colonies. In West Philly I'm sure there are hundreds more, " says Sarah Dykstra.

Providing food, medical care, and TNR. The Trap, Neuter, and Return program is the cornerstone of Project Meow's campaign for the cats.

"We ensure all of the cats in the colonies are fixed, and there is no additional population growth," says Dykstra.

They also foster adoptable animals.

Dora and Diego were found on a porch. They are about four-months-old and will make a great duo.

"They always do better when they have a playmate," says Dykstra.

Bahamut was found a couple of months ago. He was dirty, hungry and in bad shape.

"Pretty much the only thing he wants is to sit on a lap," Dykstra says.

For more, visit the Project Meow website.

