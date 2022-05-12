shooting

Man shot twice in Kensington, 10 bullets fired

The victim managed to run from the scene.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are working to track down the gunman who shot a man twice in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the 2800 block of Mutter Street.

Police say the shooter fired 10 bullets, striking the 45-year-old victim twice in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Police are unsure about the motive.

