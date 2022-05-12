Man shot twice in Kensington, 10 bullets fired

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are working to track down the gunman who shot a man twice in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the 2800 block of Mutter Street.Police say the shooter fired 10 bullets, striking the 45-year-old victim twice in the leg.The victim managed to run from the scene.He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.Police are unsure about the motive.