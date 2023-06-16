The meals will be distributed through community partners in food-insecure communities across nine counties.

Philabundance Community Kitchen to provide thousands of meals to kids this summer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As summer gets underway, Philabundance is filling an important void by making sure kids have access to healthy meals, even when school is out.

Through a joint partnership backed by Giant, the Philabundance Community Kitchen will be able to provide nearly 50,000 lunchbox meals over the summer months.

The meals will be distributed through community partners in food-insecure communities across nine counties.

To make that happen, Giant presented a check for $250,000.

"A statistic that's really kind of heartbreaking is that 400,000 children in the Philadelphia area go without meals during the summertime," said John Ruane with Giant. "It's hard to really believe that children in America today are going hungry in the great city of Philadelphia."

The LunchBox program has already begun and will serve kids over the next 12 weeks.