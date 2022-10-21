Philabundance wants your help to beat Feeding San Diego in 'Strike Out Hunger' fundraising challenge

The food banks from both cities are competing to raise money for hunger relief while bringing awareness to food insecurity.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's another competition going on between Philadelphia and San Diego beyond the baseball diamond - and this one has an important cause.

Philabundance and Feeding San Diego kicked off the "Strike Out Hunger" fundraising challenge on Friday, inspired by the Phillies-Padres playoff series.

The food banks from both cities are competing to raise money for hunger relief while bringing awareness to food insecurity in their regions.

"While our hometown teams battle on the field, we all can unite in the fight to end hunger. As our city is celebrating how well our Phillies are playing, it's hard to be joyful when we know too many people in our area struggle to put food on their table," Loree D. Jones Brown, Philabundance CEO, said in a news release.

"We know Phillies fans like competition and always rise to the occasion, so we know we can depend on them for their support of the Phillies when they play the Padres AND when we ask them to support this challenge so we can beat San Diego on the field and off!"

There will also be some good-natured fun as the losing city's food bank CEO will need to wear gear from the winning food bank.

"We'll be so happy to see our colleagues in San Diego wearing our Philabundance t-shirts and hats!" Jones Brown said.

You can help Philabundance beat Feeding San Diego by donating online.