Volunteers help out Philabundance in honor of Pennsylvania Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The conveyor belt started rolling at the Philabundance warehouse in South Philadelphia on Thursday, volunteers lined up and ready.

"I believe I'm going to be packing kidney beans into a box for seniors," shared Lisa Moulder, who also brought her daughter.

"Everybody needs help- the way the economy is today is bad, so it's good for us to come and help them get what they need," said Aubrea Daniels, volunteering with her coworkers from the Giant food store in Springfield, Delaware County.

This special volunteer opportunity is in honor of Pennsylvania Day, the year's largest day of service for America250PA.

The non-profit was established in 2018 to celebrate Pennsylvania's key role in founding our country, which will mark its 250th anniversary in 2026.

"Our goal for Pennsylvania Day is to get Pennsylvanians to help other Pennsylvanians," explained Gunner Hoffman of America250PA.

The years-long effort aims to engage everyone in the celebration on multiple fronts, including volunteer opportunities like this one. On Thursday, there are cleanup and beautification sites as well as foodbanks like Philabundance.

"We have 28 sites across the entire Commonwealth, and we are sending a total of over 500 volunteers," added Hoffman.

"I think it's so important to give back to the community that has given us so much," said Lizzie Shacklett, Miss Pennsylvania Teen 2023 and also a volunteer.

At this site, the volunteers joined the assembly line with the goal of making 500 boxes for seniors- or maybe even surpassing that number.

"I have to put three of these pouches in the box for the seniors - pack the boxes, trying to get 600. We can do this," Daniels smiled.

For more information on future volunteering opportunities visit:

America250PA.org/volunteer

Philabundance.org/volunteer/