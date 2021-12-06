7-Eleven armed robbery suspects arrested after foot chase in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were arrested for holding up a Philadelphia 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint.The armed robbery happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at the store on Rising Sun and Wyoming avenues in Olney.Police say the suspects pulled a gun on the clerk and walked away with an undisclosed amount of cash.They fled the scene, but investigators were on their trail.Officers were able to track the two suspects by ground in patrol cars and by air with a police helicopter.After a brief foot chase, police arrested the two suspects at 13th Street and West Chew Avenue in Fern Rock.Police also recovered all of the money.There was not surprise, but concern on the face of neighbors."It's not the first time. It's been robbed plenty of times since I've been here," said James Draper who lives near the 7-Eleven.Draper continued, "It's getting worse. It's really getting worse."The convenience store was back open to customers by Monday morning."I come here all the time, but not at nighttime because it's very bad out here. The thought of that robbery is crazy. I just think everything going on in the world right now is crazy," remarked Monique Wall of Olney."I'm glad they got them. I hope they get what they deserve," Draper added.Detectives collected surveillance video from the store for evidence.It is not clear if there were any customers in the store at the time of the robbery. No injuries were reported to the clerk or police.