Playoff picture: Philadelphia 76ers can't afford to slip up during final stretch

After an incredible debut by James Harden with the team going unbeaten in his first five games, they've shown they're fallible.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Well, March Madness is upon us which means it's the best time of year to be a basketball fan.

As we wait and see how far Villanova can get in the tournament, we also have the Sixers in the final stretch. But they seem to have forgotten it's time to step on the gas.

Their 29 point loss to Harden's old team, the Nets, caused plenty to push the panic button.

The Beard? Not quite "Big Game James." In fact, he has a reputation of not showing up when they count the most.

In two games last week, he was just 8 for 36 from the field.

Entering Wednesday, the Sixers have 15 games left, three of those are back to back. You'd assume Joel Embiid and Harden won't play in all of those.

On the one hand, these guys need more games together to continue to build the chemistry they showed in their first five. On the other, they need rest to stay healthy if they're gonna make a championship run.

But in a conference in which the No.2 seed and the No. 4 seed are separated by a mere game, the Sixers can't afford to slip up. The rest of March should be maddening for sure.
