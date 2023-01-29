Town hall for Chinatown visitors to discuss proposed 76ers arena

Organizers tell Action News the forum is for all those who visit Chinatown.

The Chinatown Steering Committee is hosting the forum at the Crane Community Center.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The last in a series of town halls is set in Chinatown to discuss the proposed Philadelphia 76ers arena.

The Chinatown Steering Committee is hosting the forum at the Crane Community Center at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Organizers tell Action News the forum is for all those who visit Chinatown, attend church there, send their children to school in the neighborhood, or who patronize Chinatown businesses.

RELATED: Debate over proposed 76ers arena near Chinatown heats up | Nydia Han talks with both sides

The committee members say they are dedicated to protecting Chinatown from any development that would put the area's survival at risk.

They want to hear from anyone who cherishes Chinatown.

The planned $1.3 billion 76ers arena would sit along Market Street, between 10th and 11th streets.

This is the last in a series of three town halls for the month. The first one held on Jan. 9 was for business owners and representatives, and the second held on Jan. 18 was for Chinatown residents.