abduction

Man kidnapped in U-Haul, robbed after arriving home from Pa. casino: Police

The victim told police he noticed a U-haul parked in front of his residence after he arrived home from Parx Casino.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Man kidnapped, robbed after arriving home from casino: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man was abducted and tied up inside a basement after he arrived home from a Bensalem, Pennsylvania casino early Sunday morning.

The victim told police he noticed a U-Haul van parked in front of his residence on the 600 block of Adams Avenue in the city's Crescentville section after he arrived home from Parx Casino around 1 a.m.

It was not clear if he had been followed.

After parking the car, the victim says he was approached by three masked men, at least two were armed.

He told police they grabbed him as he made his way inside his home and threw him into the back of the van.

Police say the suspects took the man to an unknown location, tied him up in the basement and demanded information about the money hidden inside his home.

At some point, he was placed back in the van and then ultimately released in the area of 9th and Wellens streets.

The victim then walked home and called police.

He told police the suspects ended up stealing a gun, several credit cards, shoes and keys from him.

Police say the suspects threatened to kill the man if he reported the incident to authorities.

Four suspects are being sought at this time.

Last month in an unrelated incident, police say Sree Ranga Aravapalli, 53, of Middlesex County, New Jersey was killed after he was followed home from Parx Casino. Multiple people have been arrested in connection with that case.

Anyone with information this most recent incident is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiabensalem townshipcrimetheftkidnappingabduction
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABDUCTION
US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti
Video shows 3 women kidnap baby from north Texas motel
Baby taken during car theft in Northeast Philly found safe
Police investigate abduction in South Philly casino parking lot
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News