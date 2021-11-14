Man kidnapped in U-Haul, robbed after arriving home from Pa. casino: Police

The victim told police he noticed a U-Haul van parked in front of his residence on the 600 block of Adams Avenue in the city's Crescentville section after he arrived home from Parx Casino around 1 a.m.
It was not clear if he had been followed.
After parking the car, the victim says he was approached by three masked men, at least two were armed.
He told police they grabbed him as he made his way inside his home and threw him into the back of the van.
Police say the suspects took the man to an unknown location, tied him up in the basement and demanded information about the money hidden inside his home.
At some point, he was placed back in the van and then ultimately released in the area of 9th and Wellens streets.
The victim then walked home and called police.
He told police the suspects ended up stealing a gun, several credit cards, shoes and keys from him.
Police say the suspects threatened to kill the man if he reported the incident to authorities.
Four suspects are being sought at this time.
Last month in an unrelated incident, police say Sree Ranga Aravapalli, 53, of Middlesex County, New Jersey was killed after he was followed home from Parx Casino. Multiple people have been arrested in connection with that case.
Anyone with information this most recent incident is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.