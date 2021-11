PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver has died following a two-car collision in West Philadelphia late Wednesday night.It happened just before 12 a.m. near 45th and Chestnut streets.Police say a 44-year-old male driver was traveling northbound on 45th Street when he collided with a 26-year-old driver going eastbound on Chestnut Street.The 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital.The driver of the other vehicle was injured but is expected to survive.No charges have been filed at this time.The driver who died from his injuries has not been identified.