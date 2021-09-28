hit and run

Family pleads for help finding driver who hit 85-year-old woman in Center City

The accident happened near the intersection of 21st and Chestnut streets in Center City.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A family is pleading for help after an 85-year-old woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Center City Philadelphia last week.

Video taken this past Friday from a nearby business highlights the moment just before Andree Broudo's life would be changed forever.

The video shows a person driving what looks like a dark silver Pontiac hitting Broudo near the intersection of 21st and Chestnut streets in Center City.

"She had to have gone flying in the air because she landed on her head, so it's impossible that the person didn't see this," said Broudo's son-in-law and attorney Maurice Mitts.

Broudo injuries are extensive.

"It broke her neck, it broke her clavicle, her collarbone, the cheekbone, and the socket around her eye was shattered. Her eye is swollen shut," Mitts said.

Family members Broudo also suffered head trauma that required emergency surgery. She is currently on a ventilator in a medically-induced coma at Pennsylvania Hospital.

"It's agonizing to see somebody you love so much look that way. She can slightly move her legs. All of us deserve to have accountability and responsibly here," Mitts said.

Broudo was reportedly walking in the crosswalk on her way to buy groceries when the collision occurred.

She is described as a woman with an active lifestyle without a mean bone in her body.

"She such a devoted wife, mother, grandmother," described Mitts.

The family is asking anyone with information to come forward, or that driver responsible to do the right thing for a woman so kind that she'd likely forgive them.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

