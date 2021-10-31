hit and run

Woman killed after being hit by driver in Hunting Park; suspect sought

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Wissahickon and Hunting Park avenues.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood.

Police say the crash happened around 11:16 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Wissahickon and Hunting Park avenues.

Police say the driver of a red truck struck a woman and then drove off.

The woman has been identified Saundra Glass.

Glass was taken to the hospital, but did not survive her injuries.

Investigators say they have located and confiscated a red Dodge Durango linked to the case. They say the vehicle had been set ablaze.

The search, however, continues for the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

