Woman killed after being hit by driver in Hunting Park; suspect sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood.Police say the crash happened around 11:16 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Wissahickon and Hunting Park avenues.Police say the driver of a red truck struck a woman and then drove off.The woman has been identified Saundra Glass.Glass was taken to the hospital, but did not survive her injuries.Investigators say they have located and confiscated a red Dodge Durango linked to the case. They say the vehicle had been set ablaze.The search, however, continues for the driver.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.