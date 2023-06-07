Some schools in Philadelphia area changing outdoor activities due to Code Red air quality alert

Meteorologist Chris Sowers has the latest on the Code Red Air Quality Alert for our region.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Smoke from wildfires in Canada is creating dangerous conditions in the Philadelphia area, leading to code red air quality alerts and schools either postponing or moving outside activities.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health says it is in contact with organizations that are planning outdoor activities Wednesday and recommending that they consider postponing them "for everyone's safety."

In response, the Philadelphia School District says this means that students and staff should remain indoors and limit time outside. Extended outside activities, such as outside field trips and field days should be postponed. Schools already on a field trip should move indoors. Recess and all outside activities should be moved indoors if possible or canceled. The District's Athletics Office will support schools in rescheduling outdoor athletic games that were scheduled for today.

"In addition, all windows and doors at school buildings should remain closed to minimize air pollution. Today's forecast calls for a high of 79F. Though warm, the District does not expect indoor temperatures to exceed levels that would warrant early dismissal," the Philadelphia School District said.

Schools in the suburbs are also making moves.

Due to the poor air quality, Colonial School District in Montgomery County has postponed all K-3 field day activities and other school activities to take place outside for most of the day. The district has also moved to indoor recess.

Washington Township Public Schools in South Jersey postponed its field day for Wednesday, as well.

Camden City School District has made the decision to hold recess and physical education classes indoors. In addition, all outside field trips have been postponed following recent reports of poor air quality across the region due to the wildfires in Canada.

