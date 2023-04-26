Nonprofit members hit the streets of Philadelphia daily to fight gun violence, support victims

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a battle to reclaim the streets of Philadelphia from gun violence.

One local organization, the Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network (PAAN), says the solution lies in being a steady presence in neighborhoods that aren't used to seeing one.

Walking into work, Marcus Fullard knows what awaits him: a rundown of tragedy.

"We get a report every day of the violence in the city," said Fullard, a PAAN employee.

But he and Keith Washington don't just read about crime, they do something about it.

PAAN has Washington and Fullard out on the streets of Philadelphia as part of their work for the nonprofit.

"We're out here Monday to Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day," said Fullard, adding that other crews work overnight and weekend shifts as well.

"Wherever the hotspot's at, that's where we go first to make sure they see our presence," added Washington.

Trained employees go to the neighborhoods that need them most.

They're deemed as "credible messengers" who know what's going on because they've been there themselves.

"A lot of us have checkered pasts," said Washington.

He has served prison time for once being a part of the problem. Now, he and other PAAN employees have turned their lives around.

"I'm from 33rd and Cumberland, born and raised," said Fullard. "Usually, the area you grew up in, they (PAAN) like to have you in that area because you already know the people."

PAAN workers also visit the homes of gun violence victims daily to check in on them.

"A lady told me yesterday, she said, 'Don't nobody come around here,'" said Washington.

Places, where trust is hard to come by, are largely where crews keep going back, armed only with information and resources.

If residents don't open the door the first time, officials say they leave their information and plan on a future visit.

They visit gun violence victims nearly a half dozen times offering follow-up care for their trauma.

Some resources include victim services, such as helping to get children into counseling or helping them find role models.

"A male presence is important, because in order to be a man you have to see a man," said Washington.

This is the kind of work PAAN has been doing for over 30 years, officials say.