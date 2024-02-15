Attempted sex assault suspect wanted for attacking woman in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood

Police released video of the suspect who is described as a man in his early 30s, standing 5'10" to 6' tall.

Woman assaulted while walking home from gym in Fishtown; suspect wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in connection with an attempted sexual assault case in the city's Fishtown neighborhood.

The incident happened on February 11 around 7:54 p.m. as the victim was walking home from the gym on the 400 block of E. Girard Avenue.

Police say an unknown man approached the 24-year-old victim from behind and made verbal threats before physically assaulting her. The suspect fled after the victim began yelling for help.

Philadelphia police are trying to identify this man in connection with an assault in Fishtown on Feb. 11, 2024.

Police released video of the suspect who is described as a man in his early 30s, standing 5'10" to 6' tall.

He has a stocky build, dark complexion, and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a brownish-green winter coat, a black Nirvana hooded sweatshirt, black Under Armour track pants with thick white stripes on the sides, and black Under Armour sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-685-3260.

