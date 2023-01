Katherine Scott previews 2023 Philadelphia Auto Show

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Auto Show is ready to shift into overdrive.

The Pennsylvania Convention Center has turned into a car enthusiasts' playground.

The show opens to the public on Saturday. It runs until Feb. 5

For tickets, visit phillyautoshow.com/

You can check out the sports cars, classic cars and electric cars.

Action News reporter Katherine Scott is spending the morning previewing the car show.

