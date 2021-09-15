music

Community rallies behind Fishtown-based band after van, merchandise stolen

Mo Lawda and The Humble raised nearly $10,000 in two days via GoFundMe thanks to dedicated fans.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Community rallies behind Fishtown-based band after van stolen

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia community has rallied behind an up-and-coming Fishtown-based band that had their van and merchandise stolen.

Indie-rock band Mo Lawda and The Humble are used to rocking out, but their jam was nearly stolen by thieves who took off with their van right before their cross-country tour after the pandemic grounded them for two years.

"It was going to be the one you know. We made a record that we love for all the people we haven't seen in a long time. So it's heartbreaking as much as it is frustrating," said drummer Shane Woods.

It's a devastating blow for a band that has spent nearly 10 years building its name.

But amid the agony is a lot of hope. One of the culprits was caught on camera around 6 a.m. Wednesday, September 8. Now, Mo Lawda and The Humble are thankful for the community that rallied behind them.

"We were looking at it as a redemption tour like finally we can get back out to tour this record. It was going to be our livelihood," said bass player Jeff Lucci.

Mo Lawda and The Humble raised nearly $10,000 in two days via GoFundMe thanks to dedicated fans. They're still determining how to replace the van and merchandise.

"We love you and everyone just sharing the post, and people just expressing their frustration for us makes you realize we have a lot of support and its appreciated," Woods said.

The band will hit its first tour stop in Charleston, South Carolina, in a few days. They're excited for the opportunity which goes through Thanksgiving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfishtown (philadelphia)philadelphia newscrimebandmusiccar theft
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MUSIC
Inside one of the country's most eclectic Latino music collections
Keeping traditional Mexican music alive
Los Bukis reunion: Videos show kids surprise parents with concert tix
Naked baby on Nirvana album cover sues band, alleging 'child porn'
TOP STORIES
Pfizer reveals new timeline for younger kids to get COVID vaccine
Survivor of crash that killed 3 college friends surprised with trip
New data on breakthrough COVID cases across tri-state area
Police: SC lawyer Alex Murdaugh hired man to kill him
TikTok challenge could lead to criminal charges, schools warn students
Boyfriend now person of interest after woman disappears while on trip
Jalen Hurts' jersey sales surge 500% after Eagles' week 1 win
Show More
AccuWeather: Hotter, More Humid Today
Apple's next iPhone mirrors last year's, adds more storage
Consumers desperately searching for answers after major CPAP recall
More than $104M in Pa. Turnpike tolls went uncollected last year
In election fraud quest, Pa. GOP seeks details on who voted
More TOP STORIES News