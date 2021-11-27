Woman sought for robbery of Wells Fargo bank in Center City Philadelphia

Pictured: The suspect wanted for the robbery of a Wells Fargo bank in Center City Philadelphia on November 26, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are searching for the woman who robbed a Center City Philadelphia bank on Friday morning.The robbery happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Wells Fargo branch at 2005 Market Street.According to the FBI and the Philadelphia Police Department's Violent Crimes Task Force, the suspect entered the bank and handed a teller a threatening demand note.After obtaining an unspecified amount of cash, the suspect fled the area on foot.The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 215-418-4000.A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest, police say, and tipsters can remain anonymous.