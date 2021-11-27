bank robbery

Woman sought for robbery of Wells Fargo bank in Center City Philadelphia

The robbery happened around 11:15 a.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo branch at 2005 Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are searching for the woman who robbed a Center City Philadelphia bank on Friday morning.

According to the FBI and the Philadelphia Police Department's Violent Crimes Task Force, the suspect entered the bank and handed a teller a threatening demand note.

After obtaining an unspecified amount of cash, the suspect fled the area on foot.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Pictured: The suspect wanted for the robbery of a Wells Fargo bank in Center City Philadelphia on November 26, 2021.



Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 215-418-4000.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest, police say, and tipsters can remain anonymous.
