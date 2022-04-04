Philadelphia police release video of basketball court shooting, 60 shots fired

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for several suspects after over 60 shots were fired on a basketball court.Police released surveillance video of the March 21 shooting on Monday.According to police, shots were fired around 10:15 p.m. that night at the West Mill Creek Playground on the 5000 block of Reno Street in West Philadelphia.Police say several people were armed and at least three fired guns.Authorities are also searching for a white SUV, possibly an Infiniti JX35, that was captured leaving the scene.There were no reported injuries.Anyone with information should contact police at 215-686-3183.