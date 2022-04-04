shooting

Philadelphia police release video of basketball court shooting, 60 shots fired

Police say several people were armed and at least three fired guns.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police release video of basketball court shooting, 60 shots fired

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for several suspects after over 60 shots were fired on a basketball court.

Police released surveillance video of the March 21 shooting on Monday.

According to police, shots were fired around 10:15 p.m. that night at the West Mill Creek Playground on the 5000 block of Reno Street in West Philadelphia.

Police say several people were armed and at least three fired guns.

Authorities are also searching for a white SUV, possibly an Infiniti JX35, that was captured leaving the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information should contact police at 215-686-3183.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingplaygroundsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man shot outside Philadelphia church; gunman wanted
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento: police
Man in critical condition after West Philadelphia shooting
TOP STORIES
Philly's street sweeping program expands | What you should know
Man shot outside Philadelphia church; gunman wanted
Outrage after images show dead civilians in Ukraine city
2 young children among victims taken to hospital after Millville fire
Home severely damaged after fire in Thornbury Township
Driver was speeding in deadly Lancaster Avenue crash: Police
Philly's Jazmine Sullivan, Questlove win big at Grammys
Show More
American Idol recap: Duets night
Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title
Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
Senate panel to vote on Jackson nomination to Supreme Court
More TOP STORIES News